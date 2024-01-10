Expand / Collapse search
Georgia weather: School systems delayed after severe storms

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta recovering from storm damage

A day of wild storms in Georgia have left many counties dealing with the serious damage.

Seven Georgia school districts will delay the start of classes on Wednesday because of the impact of Tuesday's storms.

The Southeast experienced extensive rainfall from Monday night through the first half of Tuesday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moved northward over a warm front.

The deadly storm caused major flooding and sent some Georgians running for shelter after a short tornado warning near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

While the weather will remain much calmer until Friday, a few school districts have delayed their starts while their counties deal with the aftermath of the storms.

The full list of delays is below.

LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS 

Metro Atlanta school delays

Delayed two hours

  • Banks County Schools (opening at 10 a.m.)
  • Fannin County Schools
  • Gilmer County Schools
  • Habersham County Schools
  • Pickens County Schools
  • Towns County Schools
  • Union County Schools