Georgia weather: School systems delayed after severe storms

Seven Georgia school districts will delay the start of classes on Wednesday because of the impact of Tuesday's storms.

The Southeast experienced extensive rainfall from Monday night through the first half of Tuesday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moved northward over a warm front.

The deadly storm caused major flooding and sent some Georgians running for shelter after a short tornado warning near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

While the weather will remain much calmer until Friday, a few school districts have delayed their starts while their counties deal with the aftermath of the storms.

The full list of delays is below.

LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS

Metro Atlanta school delays

Delayed two hours