Georgia voters debate presidential debacle

Some call it a debate. Others call it a debacle. FOX 5’s “Your Take” panelists believe the first political match-up between President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden lacked decorum, but showed American voters everything they need to know about the men who want to be your next president.

Following the contentious September 29 debate in Cleveland, Ohio, FOX 5’s Portia Bruner moderated a discussion between five Georgia voters--two Republicans, two Democrats and one Independent.