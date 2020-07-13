Georgia voter registration for runoff elections ends Monday night

article

Monday is the deadline for voters to register for the federal and state primary runoff elections in Georgia.

The Georgia Secretary of State's office said that 94 counties throughout Georgia will hold runoff elections on Aug. 11 after last month's statewide primary.

“Georgia voters still have a few hours left to register for the primary runoff elections,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. “Georgia is a national leader in elections, with automatic registration, three weeks of early voting, and no excuse absentee ballots. We are working hard to strengthen that reputation and provide safe, secure, and efficient elections on August 11 for Georgia voters.”

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The deadline to register to vote was moved to Monday to comply with federal laws, state officials said.

While new registrants will be able to pick either major political party of a nonpartisan ballot, those who voted in the June 9 will not be able to switch parties for the runoffs.

Advertisement

The deadline for registering to vote is midnight Monday night.

You can register online at the Secretary of State's website.

In 2020's midterm election, Georgia law the largest increase in average turnout of any state compared to 2018's midterm election, with over 1.1 million absentee by mail voters and over 1.2 million in-person voters.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.