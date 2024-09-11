Metro Atlanta voters react to Trump-Harris presidential debate

The Brief Atlanta Democrats and Republicans held rival watch parties to support their candidates during the presidential debate. Recent polling showed Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump virtually tied across the country. Georgia voters will begin to head to the polls in mid-October.



In the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, both sides were eager to watch and support their candidate.

In Atlanta, Democrats and Republicans hosted watch parties across the city. In Southwest Atlanta, the HBCU Green Fund brought together Atlanta University Center students and the community for an evening of civic engagement. The event aimed to bridge generational viewpoints and focus on engaging young voters.

"It's really important to have young people, especially young college students educated," said Felicia Davis, the founder of the HBCU Green Fund, "It's very interesting to see how informed are they about the issues and how informed they are about the process."

MORE: Trump, Harris presidential debate in Philadelphia: Moment-by-moment recap

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign and volunteer group Trump Force 47 held a watch party at the popular firearms store Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna.

"I'm excited to hear President Trump to differentiate himself for the future," said Marci McCarthy, the chairwoman of the DeKalb County Republican party, "Last time he was in Georgia, we got to go to the rally, and then he did his presidential debate, which got Joe Biden out of the race."

Recent polling shows Harris and Trump virtually neck and neck. In Georgia, Trump has a slight edge and is leading in statewide polls.

RELATED: Kamala Harris' facial reactions and handshake with Donald Trump: Key debate moments in photos

The debate comes as Georgia voters get ready to head to the polls for early voting next month.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Penns Expand

The last day to register to vote in Georgia is Oct. 7. The first day of early voting begins shortly after on Oct. 15.

You can check your voter status on the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page.