Georgia WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

A Georgia veteran who served in the Navy during World War II celebrated a major milestone with family and friends over the weekend.

On Sunday, Bob McGrath Sr. celebrated his 100th birthday at his home in Roswell.

His family says McGrath's life, like the lives of many veterans, has been filled with twists and turns and ultimately led him to Georgia.

The veteran was born and raised in a small community outside of Pittsburgh. He graduated from high school in 1942 and joined the Navy.

After his service, he went on to get a degree from the University of Pennsylvania and eventually worked in the mortgage business.

McGrath told FOX 5 that he never thought he'd live to 100, joking "75 maybe."

But his motivation to keep going was simple, yet touching.

"I have to look after my children," he said. "That kept me going."

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday, Mr. McGrath!