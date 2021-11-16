Officials warning Georgians about increasing number of utility scams

article

Utility scams are on the rise, and Atlanta Gas Light is reminding customers to protect themselves and their families from falling victim.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, imposter scams cost consumers more than $3.3 billion alone last year - nearly double from 2019.

This is partly due to scammers getting more creative and increasing the number of calls, texts, emails, and in-person visits to possible victims using electricity and gas.

Here are three common tactics the scammers use:

1. Threatening to disconnect the service if payment is not made within the hour.

2. Claim that someone has overpaid and that they need a banking account or credit card number to be refunded.

3. Asking someone to leave their home so that a meter or other natural gas equipment can be replaced.

Atlanta Gas Light says only certified natural gas marketers can sell natural gas to customers and bill them for gas use and all Atlanta Gas Light representatives will provide identification. Customers can also sign up to receive text messages and photos of the technicians assigned to work on their property for extra security.

If you suspect you are a victim of fraud or have experienced an attempted fraud, hang up, delete the email, or shut the door and immediately contact local authorities and your gas provider.

