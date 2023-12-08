Georgia has the unhappiest employees in the country, study says

article

There are a lot of good things about the Peach State, but a new survey says that Georgia has come in the top spot in a rather undesirable contest.

According to a new index from HR software researching firm SelectSoftware, employees in Georgia are apparently the unhappiest of any workers in the country.

The nationwide survey evaluated each state based on factors that included wages, quit rates, commute times, paid time off, and more.

And when the dust settled, Georgia came in at dead last - scoring just 29.62 out of 100.

Researchers say Georgia has the highest quit rate of any state at 3.6%, ranks poorly for general state happiness, and has a stress-inducing average commute of 28.7 minutes.

Coming in slightly better than Georgia were Texas with a score of 30.36 and Florida at 30.46.

"Although many people might assume that a job is the same wherever you are, these results demonstrate the considerable impact a location can have on how workers feel about their job, whether that is due to state laws, commute times, or wages. It emphasizes the importance for employers to create environments where employees find genuine fulfillment and can thrive," HR expert and founder of SelectSoftware Phil Strazzulla wrote.

At the other end of the list, Alaska took the top spot as the state with the happiest workers. Researchers credit a high average wage, shorter average workweeks, and an overall positive job satisfaction score as the main factors that made it No. 1.

Filling out the top 3 were Rhode Island and North Dakota.