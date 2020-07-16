Georgia unemployment rate drops in June, unemployment claims down

Georgia's unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in June as the state continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unemployment rate decreased by 1.8 percentage points in June, according to State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. A year ago, the rate was 3.5 percent.



June 2020 labor statistics also revealed over-the-month increases for the labor force, employment, and jobs.

“June was the first month to show positive numbers in all major indicators since the pandemic started,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “Although it is nice to see the pendulum move in the right direction, we are not naïve to the fact that we may see another tick up in claims over the next few months. We will continue to work unemployment claims both new and continued to ensure all Georgians are being taken care of during these unprecedented times.”

June showed an increase of 118,100 employed residents over the month, bringing the total to 4,550,242. This number has decreased by 364,462 over the year. Georgia’s labor force was up by 31,100 to reach a total of 4,923,646.

The labor force was down 168,917 when compared to this same time last year.Jobs in Georgia were up by 150,200 over the month, reaching a total of 4,370,300. They were down 239,800 over the year.

Unemployment claims showed a decrease of 228,209 claims or 27 percent in June to reach a total of 607,851 claims. They were up by 589,441 claims or 3,202 percent from June 2019.

Employ Georgia posted more than 89,068 statewide job listings during the month of June.

The state unemployment rate was 3.5 percentage points lower than the national rate of 11.1 percent.