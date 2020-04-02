Georgia unemployment claims spike amid COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. unemployment hits 6.6 million

Georgia is experiencing record unemployment claims due to the coronavirus outbreak.

New unemployment figures released Thursday from the Georgia Department of Labor show 133,820 claims were processed from March 22 through March 28, the highest number of claims it has ever processed in a week. During the previous week, 12,140 claims were filed.

In a statement released to FOX 5, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said:

“We are seeing the number of claims filed in Georgia skyrocket to levels we have never experienced before. Our team is working overtime, nights, and weekends to process the tremendous volume – taking time away from their own families to help Georgia’s families.”

Meanwhile, nationwide around 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. Which doubles a record high set just one week earlier, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

How to get unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic

Further signs of a surging wave of layoffs are likely in the coming weeks. Seth Carpenter, an economist at Swiss bank UBS, estimates that about one-third of last week’s claims had been delayed from the previous week, when state offices that handle unemployment benefits were overwhelmed by a surge of online and telephone claims. Yet many of those offices are still struggling to process all the claims they have received, suggesting more claims will be pushed into the following week.

Staffing also remains an issue at the Georgia Department of Labor. The department is working to process claims with a staff size of around 50 percent less than normal.

There are two types of unemployement claims:

INDIVIDUAL CLAIM: If you are filing for unemployment as an individual – not through your employer -- then the process is slow. It’s two-three weeks.

EMPLOYER CLAIM: If your employer says you are laid off then this method is faster. There’s a 48-72 hour claims process. And, your employer does all of the heavy lifting here, not you. This is most of the cases out there.

The “Cares Act” first, or what we also know as the $2 trillion coronavirus response bill. Washington has given it the go-ahead, but the states are still waiting for instructions, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

In order to file a claim, you will need your Social Security number, your driver's license if you have one, your bank's routing number and account number and your work information history for the last 18 months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.