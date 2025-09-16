Georgia Trapshooting Hall of Fame inducts youngest member ever
ATLANTA - The Georgia Trapshooting Hall of Fame has inducted its youngest member ever.
What we know:
Ethan Ledford, 21, was honored during a ceremony earlier this month. Ledford began his trapshooting career at age 11 with the Henry County 4-H Shotgun Team and later became a national champion in the sport.
After graduating from high school in 2022, he earned a scholarship to Truett McConnell University, where he is studying criminal justice while continuing to compete.