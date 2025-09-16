Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Trapshooting Hall of Fame inducts youngest member ever

Published  September 16, 2025 8:38am EDT
    • Ethan Ledford, 21, is youngest inductee to Georgia Trapshooting Hall of Fame
    • Began career with Henry County 4-H team, later became national champion
    • Currently competes while studying criminal justice at Truett McConnell University

ATLANTA - The Georgia Trapshooting Hall of Fame has inducted its youngest member ever.

Ethan Ledford, 21, was honored during a ceremony earlier this month. Ledford began his trapshooting career at age 11 with the Henry County 4-H Shotgun Team and later became a national champion in the sport.

After graduating from high school in 2022, he earned a scholarship to Truett McConnell University, where he is studying criminal justice while continuing to compete.

