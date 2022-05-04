Georgia High School Association approves transgender athlete ban

The Georgia High School Association voted to require student athletes to play on teams determined by the sex on their birth certificate, rather than their gender identity.

The vote comes after the passage of a state bill that deferred the decision on how to handle transgender student athletes to the state athletic association. The GHSA vote came during an executive committee meeting on Wednesday morning.

The GHSA said girls who want to play a sport not offered to girls, such as football, can do so.

HB 1084 moved its way through the General Assembly late during the 2022 legislative session. The bill passed the House and then, after midnight, passed the Senate.

House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, likened the decision to how the NCAA regulates transgender participation in college sports.

"We’re going to let them make those determinations," Ralston told reporters after lawmakers adjourned for the year. "And we have an oversight committee on that. But that’s really where these determinations need to be made."

Democrats felt the legislation and subsequent vote by GHSA were rushed.

"I am very disappointed the Georgia High School Associated jumped the gun and acted before following the process the legislature dictated in HB 1084," State Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, said. "This bill requires the establishment of a special committee charged with investigating the issue and deciding whether or not action needs to be taken. Instead, the GHSA decided to target these kids without taking the time to determine whether this action is necessary at this point in time.

