Georgia to remove 300,000 names from voter registry

Georgia election officials could soon remove more than 300,000 names from the state's voting rolls.

The State Director of Elections for the Secretary of State's Office says it's just routine “list maintenance.”

The action will remove registrants who haven't voted for several years or have moved.

Voters who receive a notification early next month will have 30 days to respond or their registration will be canceled.

State director of elections, Chris Harvey issued a statement explaining the importance of such a purge.

He says accurate voter lists help to limit confusion and delays at polling places as well as reducing opportunities for mistakes or fraud.

Anyone who would like to check on their voter registration status can visit https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.