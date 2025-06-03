Georgia teens arrested in Troup County for 35 car break-ins

article

The Brief Three teens are charged with several crimes, including theft, entering an automobile and gun-related charges. The alleged crimes took place between March and June 2025. Most of the cars were unlocked, according to the Sheriff's Office, so they want to remind you to keep your cars locked when you're not in them.



Three teens face multiple charges for breaking into cars, according to the Troup County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The three teens are charged with a combined 52 felonies, including theft, entering an automobile and gun-related charges. Two of the teens are 14-years-old and one is 15-years-old.

The Troup County Sheriff says the alleged crimes began in March and ran through Sunday. Officials say the crimes took place in multiple parts of the county, and possibly other counties throughout Georgia.

What they're saying:

"I want to thank my excellent team of investigators who have been working tirelessly to try and find those responsible for these crimes and charge them accordingly," says Sheriff James Woodruff.

The sheriff’s office says most of the cars the teens broke into were unlocked. They say this serves as a reminder to everyone that it’s important to make sure your car is locked when parked anywhere.

What we don't know:

We don’t know the exact locations of the break-ins.

We also don’t know the names of the teens charged in the crime. Because they are juveniles, their names and mug shots will not be released.