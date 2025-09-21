Georgia teenager makes para sports history

When life throws its toughest punches, some people fight back harder. For 18-year-old Joel Westbrook, that fight has led to history-making achievements in karate — and now a spot on the world stage.

The backstory:

Westbrook, a Georgia Northwestern Technical College student, is the first male wheelchair athlete named to the U.S. Para Karate Team. Later this year, he’ll represent the country at the World Karate Championships in Cairo, all while preparing to graduate with his associate’s degree in December.

What they're saying:

"Being strong-willed, that’s what Joel means...and we picked that with purpose because we knew he was going to have a strong will to make it in this world," said his mother, Wendy Westbrook.

Born with spina bifida, Joel has faced challenges from day one. "Every day he faces things that he can't do. He can't reach the top shelf at the grocery store. Sometimes he can't reach the paper towels in a public restroom..." Wendy said. But she added, "If there's something that he wants to do, and he has the desire and the want to we try to make it happen."

Joel’s karate journey began a decade ago after watching the TV show Kickin’ It. "I saw one of the instructors in a wheelchair and I thought to myself, if he can get on the mat with his wheelchair, why couldn't I?" he said.

With the help of his sensei, Corey Green, the pair figured out how to adapt karate movements to Joel’s wheelchair. "How much do you push? Is it light, medium, heavy? Is the mat thick or is it thin? All those variables and plus the air pressure in his tires," Green explained.

By age 14, Green saw Joel’s potential. "When he turned about 14, I was like this guy is going to make the U.S. team," he said.

Joel has since collected more than 40 medals, with his latest win in July solidifying his place on the U.S. Para Karate Team. He’ll compete in Cairo this November. "I was humbled...I'll be glad to carry that torch," Joel said.

His focus doesn’t end when he leaves the mat. Alongside training, Joel takes online courses at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, with plans to become a child life specialist. "I had grown up in the hospital... And the child life specialist... They had really helped me through all of the situations and surgeries," he said.

"Whatever he sets his mind to... It doesn't surprise me anymore when he reaches those goals," Wendy said.

Joel already has his next mission in sight. "Let's keep it going," he said, intent on adding to his medal collection.

"You can do it if you try," Joel added.

What's next:

After Cairo, Joel is set to travel to Peru in 2025, continuing his journey of proving that no goal is too far out of reach.