Georgia teen accused of starting fire that killed her brother, mother

Georgia fire investigators have released new details about a Monroe house fire that killed two people.

Firefighters said they were called out to the home along Old Zebulon Road around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 27. When they got to the scene, they found about 60 percent of the home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews worked quickly to knock down the blaze, but once they went inside the home, they found two bodies.

A day after the fire, police arrested 16-year-old Candace Walton in McCraken County, Kentucky where she was found driving her mother's car. Deputies believe she started the fire in the home's living room.

On Tuesday, officials announced that they have identified the bodies as the teen's brother, 21-year-old Gerald Walton, and her mother, 46-year-old Tasha Vandiver.

Candace Walton is now charged with two counts of felony murder and arson as well as multiple counts of theft by taking.

Georgia officials are now working to return the teenager to Georgia.