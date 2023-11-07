Georgia Tech student robbed on West Peachtree Street, police searching for suspects

Atlanta police investigators are searching for three men accused of robbing a Georgia Tech student and threatening him with a gun.

Officials say the robbery happened around 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 23 on the 800 block of West Peachtree Street.

The victim, a Georgia Tech student, was walking down the street from nearby student housing when he said two men riding scooters approached him.

The victim told police that he gave his phone to one of the men after the suspected robber asked if he could use it for navigation, but the man didn't return it.

When the victim tried to take his phone back, he said one of the men threatened him with a gun before fleeing down Spring Street.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

Investigators shared surveillance photos taken of one man believed to be a suspect in the robbery. The man was wearing a black hoodie with "Just Do It" on the front and black jeans.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.