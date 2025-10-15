Georgia Tech preparing for government shutdown impacts

article

The Brief Georgia Tech forms task force to manage potential federal shutdown impacts. Spending limits could include contracts, travel, and new hires. Mitigation strategies may begin as early as next week.



Georgia Tech says it is preparing steps to limit the impact of a possible partial federal government shutdown on its operations.

What we know:

According to details released this week, a university task force established to address the issue will begin implementing mitigation strategies as early as next week. The goal, officials said, is to ensure campus operations continue as smoothly as possible while minimizing financial disruptions.

If the shutdown extends beyond Monday, Georgia Tech says it will begin restricting several activities, including major contracts and purchases, nonessential travel, new job offers, and consulting services.

What they're saying:

University leaders emphasized that the measures are precautionary and designed to keep essential functions running even if federal funding is delayed.