Georgia Tech police officer has spontaneous dance battle with a stranger
ATLANTA - Sometimes you have to let loose and bust a move.
That's the mindset of this officer with the Georgia Tech Police Department.
The police department posted a video on Facebook of the officer, identified as Officer Rodriguez, trading dance moves with a stranger.
The post asked for viewers to drop a donut emoji in the comment section if they enjoyed the short dance-off. It didn't take long for the comment section to turn into a donut shop.
