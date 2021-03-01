Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Tech police officer has spontaneous dance battle with a stranger

A Georgia Tech police officer was captured having a short dance battle with a stranger in a video. (Photo: Georgia Tech Police Department)

ATLANTA - Sometimes you have to let loose and bust a move.

That's the mindset of this officer with the Georgia Tech Police Department.

The police department posted a video on Facebook of the officer, identified as Officer Rodriguez, trading dance moves with a stranger.

The post asked for viewers to drop a donut emoji in the comment section if they enjoyed the short dance-off. It didn't take long for the comment section to turn into a donut shop. 

_____

