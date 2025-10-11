Georgia Tech beats Virginia Tech, remains undefeated

Image 1 of 7 ▼ ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) scores a first quarter touchdown during the college football game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on October 11th, 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 13 Georgia Tech remains undefeated after beating Virginia Tech 35-20 at home on Saturday.

What we know:

Malachi Hosley rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, while Haynes King added two scoring runs as the Yellow Jackets jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

The victory marks the first time Georgia Tech has opened a season 6-0 since 2011.

After the game, the team shared its locker room celebration on social media.

Dig deeper:

One concerning moment came late in the fourth quarter when cornerback Ahmari Harvey was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury with 3:51 remaining. There was no word on his condition at the time this article was written.

What's next:

Georgia Tech will travel to Duke next Saturday.