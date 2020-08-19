Georgia teachers' back-to-school rap becomes viral hit

A pair of high school teachers in Georgia have become online sensations after they starred in a back-to-school rap video.

Callie Evans and Audri Williams, who teach at Monroe High School in Albany, said they wanted to address the difficulties students may be facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Changing up the lyrics to Jack Harlow’s popular single What’s Poppin’, the duo worked with Overstreet Media Services to create the now-viral video, which was shared on Aug. 17.

“We wanted to meet them where they were, just to get them excited about virtual learning because some may feel kind of nervous or upset,” Evans told WFXL. “We just wanted to show them you can still have a good time and be ready to learn virtually.”

Both Evans and Williams also said that they hoped other teachers would follow suit and find their own ways to help make the current situation a little easier for the students.

The backup dancers are the school’s cheerleaders, local media reported.