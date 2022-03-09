Georgia teacher arrested after gun found in classroom

A Georgia teacher was arrested for bringing an unloaded gun to school this week.

Catherine Turner, 60, of Ringgold, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning at her high school, a day after the unloaded gun was found in her classroom.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office said an unloaded gun along with 10 rounds of ammunition were found inside a gun case under a bookshelf in Turner’s classroom at Dade County High School. The school resource officer took the gun into evidence. No additional weapons were

"Nothing found during the investigation indicated that there was ever a threat to any Dade County Student or Employee," the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

Turner’s attorney told WDEF that she believed it was a container of art supplies and had brought it into school along with some cardboard boxes full of items for her classroom by mistake. He added Turner also was the one to notify officials about the gun and calls her arrest "a gross overreaction."

Turner, who is a forensics teacher at the high school, was booked into the Dade County Jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____