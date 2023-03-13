Georgia taxpayers to see refunds, credits after state budget passed, Kemp says

Gov. Brian Kemp and members of the Georgia General Assembly took a victory lap Monday afternoon as they outlined their wins in this year's amended budget.

The spending plan for the rest of this fiscal year includes additional money for school security grants and health care.

This budget also gives money back to taxpayers for the second year in a row.

Surrounded by state lawmakers, Gov. Kemp held a news conference at the State Capitol highlighting the changes to this year's state budget.

The governor signed the amended budget this past Friday.

The spending plan includes $115 million for school security grants for every public school in the state and $3.5 million in grants to increase student capacity at nursing programs.

However, one of the most talked-about aspects of the "little budget" is the approximately $2 billion going back to taxpayers.

Georgia's homeowners will get a credit of about $500 on their property tax bill.

The state will also issue tax refunds of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers.

"Georgia, as we say all the time, is the best state to live, work and raise a family, and it is because of the choices made in this budget by these group of legislators that are here today, and I look forward to working with them to keep it that way," said Gov. Kemp.

The money for those tax refunds is in the budget, but the state Senate still has to approve a bill authorizing them. They are scheduled to do that Tuesday.

Then state officials say that money will start to go out about six weeks after Gov. Kemp signs that bill into law.