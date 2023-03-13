Bill to require 'intruder alert drills' in Georgia public schools heads to governor's desk

Beginning next school year, every public school in Georgia will be required to hold an "intruder alert drill" each fall.

The state Senate gave final passage to the "Safe Schools Act" on Monday, which was one of Gov. Brian Kemp's legislative priorities.

"There's no greater priority than keeping our children, teachers and personnel safe," said state Sen. Mike Hodges, R-Brunswick, one of the governor's floor leaders, who carried the bill.

The legislation compels schools to hold drills by Oct. 1 and notify the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency when they are completed. School districts "may" allow parents to opt their children out of the exercises.

State Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, voted for the bill. However, she pointed to research from the American Psychological Association that questioned the efficacy of active shooter drills and showed they make many students feel "scared and hopeless."

"Prevention of school shootings must involve a comprehensive approach if we are serious including gun safety and gun violence prevention and mental health strategies," said Sen. Parent. "What we are offering here is simply an illusion. We could do better, but we refuse to."

The bill also provides for additional training for educators. Under the legislation, the Georgia Professional Standards Commission must work with GEMAHS to develop school safety and anti-gang training for teachers by Dec. 31, 2023. It also requires school districts to submit their school safety plans to GEMAHS.

The Senate approved the bill 52 to 3. The measure now heads to Gov. Kemp's desk for his signature.