Georgia survival competition coming to Athens area this fall

The Brief Georgia-based outdoor brand BattlBox will host its 2026 Battle Games near Athens on Sept. 19 and 20. Ten contestants from across the country will compete in survival challenges for a $25,000 grand prize. The competition will include fire-building, shelter construction and obstacle course challenges and will be shown on BattlBox's YouTube channel.



Think you have what it takes to survive in the wild? A national competition coming to the Athens area this fall will put 10 contestants' outdoor skills to the test — with $25,000 on the line.

Georgia-based outdoor brand BattlBox, known for its survival gear and Netflix series, will host the 2026 BattlGames on Sept. 19 and 20 at the Georgia Bushcraft property off Carruth Road in Watkinsville.

What are the Battle Games?

What we know:

The two-day competition will bring together 10 contestants from across the United States to compete in a series of survival-themed challenges.

Competitors will face events including fire-building, shelter construction and obstacle courses designed to test their ability to handle challenges in the outdoors.

The winner will take home a $25,000 grand prize.

How to watch

Those who can't make it to Watkinsville will still be able to follow the competition from home.

The BattlGames will be shown on BattlBox's YouTube channel, which has more than 915,000 subscribers.