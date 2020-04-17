Georgia Supreme Court reschedules bar exam

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced the bar exam to be pushed back to September, the Supreme Court of Georgia announced Friday.

The Court ruled that recent law school graduates will be allowed to become provisionally admitted to practice law before taking the bar exam.

“As we carefully considered all of our options, it became clear that the bar exam should not go forward in July,” Chief Justice Harold Melton said.

Around 1,500 people take the July bar exam each year and sit in close proximity to one another.

Following the Supreme Court of Georgia’s decision, Georgia's five law school deans have issued the following joint statement:

“This pandemic presents profound challenges for our State and our profession. Those challenges demand collaborative leadership across institutions. Exemplary of that collaborative leadership, Georgia’s law schools, the Judiciary, and the Bar have long enjoyed a relationship characterized by exceptional good will. Drawing on that relationship, the deans of the five Georgia law schools are grateful to the leaders of the Judiciary and the Bar for their thoughtful and collaborative approach in addressing these present challenges. We are united in our support of the Court’s order and, in executing it, resolve to help our graduates with their entry into the profession and their efforts to serve the many legal needs of Georgia’s citizens.”