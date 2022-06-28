Georgia Supreme Court disbars Rockdale County lawyer, Commissioner Sherri Washington

The Georgia Supreme Court has disbarred Rockdale County Commissioner Sherri Washington.

The court found Washington knowingly violated her duties to three different clients, which resulted in serious or potentially serious harm to all three.

FOX 5 Senior I-Team reporter Dale Russell profiled one of those clients, Dashawn Mayweather, earlier this year.

Mayweather hired attorney Sherri Washington in March 2017 to help her during a divorce. What happened next, led to a complaint to the State Bar of Georgia, and ultimately the disbarment of Sherri Washington.

"I was relieved," Mayweather said when she heard the news.

Mayweather says along with the relief, she had strong feeling of calm when she heard that the Georgia Supreme Court disbarred Rockdale County Commissioner and attorney – Sherri Washington

"I automatically kind of had a sense of peace, knowing that she can’t do what’s been going on to myself and others/it will never happen to anyone else again," said Mayweather.

In 2017, Dashawn Mayweather hired Sherri Washington to handle her divorce. She had a strong case. "Adultery" her "husband had fathered a child" with his girlfriend and "had taken nude photos and videos of Mayweather without her knowledge"

There was only one big problem. When it came time to go to trial, attorney Sherri Washington did not tell her client and did not show up for the trial - not once but twice.

Mayweather didn't know about either trial date until she looked the case up herself at the courthouse.

According to a lawsuit she later filed, Mayweather found out the Judge ruled in her husband's favor in the divorce case, denied Dashawn "spousal support" a portion of her husband's "retirement," and ordered her to pay his attorney fees - $5,000.

Reporter: "What was your reaction?"

Mayweather: "I cried. I was in Fulton County courthouse and I cried."

Mayweather ultimately sued and won a judgement from Sherri Washington for $48,000 plus costs. To get paid, she had to garnish Sherri Washington's county commission salary.

Dashawn Mayweather was not done. She filed a State Bar of Georgia compliant against Sherri Washington in July 2019.

The Georgia Supreme Court considered Mayweather’s case along with two other cases and recently issued a decision.

The court found Commissioner Washington "knowingly and intentionally violated her duties she owed to her clients" and "that her conduct resulted in serious or potentially serious harm to her clients."

Citing prior discipline problems, along with a pattern of misconduct, the Supreme Court unanimously ordered Washington be disbarred.

"The feeling is that I’m really glad that the Supreme Court was very thorough. And, they made the right decision," Mayweather said.

Sherri Washington did not respond to requests for comment from the I-Team. Though she is no longer a licensed attorney, she is still a Rockdale County commissioner.

"I understand that there is a difference between her as an attorney and her position as a county commissioner. However, when it comes to ethical practices that transitions to all positions," said Mayweather.

Washington can file a request with the State Bar of Georgia to get her law license reinstated, but she must wait at least five years.