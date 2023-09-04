Suspect steals military-style jeep, leads troopers on chase

Georgia State Troopers were led on a chase Sunday afternoon as they tried to stop a thief who had stolen a military-style vehicle in Cherokee County's jurisdiction.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office called in the troopers who discovered the Kaiser Dual Axle Vehicle traveling along I-75 North in Bartow County.

After two unsuccessful attempts to get the driver to stop, troopers were finally able to pull the suspect over on Georgia State Route 61 at the intersection of E. Valley Road. Stop sticks were used to pop the truck's tires.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect. There has been no word of specific charges.