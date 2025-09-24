Georgia State Police motorcycle officer hospitalized after motorcycle crash during suspect pursuit

The Brief The suspect's vehicle escaped during the pursuit, and the crash remains under investigation. The officer was hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.



A Georgia State University Police motorcycle officer was hospitalized Wednesday night after crashing while pursuing a suspect on the Downtown Connector, investigators said.

What we know:

The pursuit began just after 7 p.m. when the officer tried to stop a sedan traveling southbound on I-75/85 near the I-20 entrance ramps, according to preliminary details from GSP. With emergency equipment activated, the officer followed the car onto the I-20 eastbound ramp. While negotiating a curve, the officer lost control of the patrol motorcycle and struck the pavement in the right emergency lane.

The suspect vehicle escaped, and the officer lost sight of it during the crash. A trooper arrived shortly after to assist at the scene.

The officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Authorities confirmed the suspect got away. The crash remains under investigation.

The trooper's current condition was not immediately known.