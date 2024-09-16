Georgia officer uninjured in crash along I-85 in Coweta County

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A Department of Public Safety vehicle was rear-ended on I-85 in Coweta County on September 16, 2024.

A Georgia Department of Public Safety vehicle was involved in a wreck along Interstate 85 on Monday, but officials say the officer was not injured.

The vehicle, which showed signs of being hit from behind, was seen being loaded onto a flatbed tow truck in the northbound lanes of I-85 just north of U.S. 27 around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the officer was part of the Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division, which is tasked with inspecting vehicles, mostly trucks, along the Peach State's highways.

The name of the officer has not been released.

The GSP is investigating the rear-end crash.

