Georgia State Patrol asks for help winning 'Best Looking Cruiser Contest'

Georgia has a lot to be proud of with the Atlanta Braves winning the 2021 World Series and UGA clinching the National Football College Championship, but the Georgia State Patrol is hoping to add one more honor. Troopers want to win the coveted "Best Looking Cruiser Contest."

GSP is hoping to score its fourth top-place finish with the last being in 2020. So far, its submission, which started out at the top spot, has remained in the top five, but troopers are asking Georgians for some help to get them back on top.

This year's photograph shows two sporty cruisers flanking the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy and Commissioner's Trophy set along a misty dirt road under the cover of ancient Georgia oak trees.

The American Association of State Troopers sponsors the contest and the top 13 submissions will be featured on its annual calendar. Each calendar will be sold for $10 and will help support the foundation which helps provides various services to troopers and their families.

Voting runs through 5 p.m. on August 25.

This is the ninth year the contest has been held.

To vote, click here.