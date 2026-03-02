UGA students take over State Capitol for annual Dawgs at the Dome Day

article

The Georgia Bulldogs were celebrated under the Gold Dome last week. The annual Dawgs at the Dome Day was held on Feb. 24 with more than 60 University of Georgia students attending.

What we know:

The students trekked more than 70 miles to the Georgia State Capitol as a part of an annual event between UGA’s Student Government Association and the Office of Government Relations. The day gave students the opportunity to interact with state elected officials and alumni currently serving the Peach State. The students got a glimpse of how the legislative process works and witnessed the strong impact the university has throughout Georgia.

More than 60 University of Georgia students joined the annual Dawgs at the Dome Day to engage with state legislators and learn about the legislative process at the Georgia State Capitol on Feb. 24. (UGA/Billy Schuerman)

The students had a packed day, from attending breakfast to taking meetings and finally sitting in the galleries of the House and Senate to watch the legislative business of the day. The event concluded with a reception featuring thoughtful conversations and the iconic strawberry ice cream pies from the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel.

What they're saying:

"Dawgs at the Dome is a unique way for us to showcase the outstanding work our students are doing to advance UGA’s land- and sea-grant mission and deepen our partnership at the state-level of government," said Blake Raulerson, vice president for government relations.

"This event serves as a fantastic opportunity for students to expand their knowledge of the legislative process and interact with lawmakers from across the state. SGA and OGR did great work putting together this special, student-focused experience," said Grayson Abbott, Georgia Beverage Association intern.

"Dawgs at the Dome is more than just a field trip — it’s an opportunity for students passionate about public service to see firsthand how state legislators work to strengthen Georgia. It allows students to experience state government in action, while also envisioning what they might one day do themselves and the real impact they can have on their communities and beyond," said Sara Steinmeyer, SGA cabinet member.

The backstory:

The tradition started in 2014, and the annual event has grown in popularity each year.