Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Southern University football player, 18, dies after cancer battle

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 7, 2025 7:37am EST
Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Tay McKibbins (Courtesy of Georgia Southern University)

STATESBORO, Ga. - The Georgia Southern University community is mourning the loss of athlete Tay McKibbins, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

McKibbins, 18, had just enrolled at Georgia Southern in January after graduating early from Cass High School in Bartow County.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 320-pound football star fielded multiple scholarship offers during his prep career from Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky and others, according to FootballScoop.com

Georgia Southern’s head football coach paid tribute to McKibbins in a statement, saying he will "forever be an Eagle" and that his memory will always remain in their hearts.

A GoFundMe campaign to support his family has raised nearly $5,500. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from a social media post by Georgia Southern University and FootballScoop.com (linked). 

SportsBartow CountyCollege FootballNews