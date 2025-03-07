Georgia Southern University football player, 18, dies after cancer battle

article

The Georgia Southern University community is mourning the loss of athlete Tay McKibbins, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

McKibbins, 18, had just enrolled at Georgia Southern in January after graduating early from Cass High School in Bartow County.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 320-pound football star fielded multiple scholarship offers during his prep career from Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky and others, according to FootballScoop.com.

Georgia Southern’s head football coach paid tribute to McKibbins in a statement, saying he will "forever be an Eagle" and that his memory will always remain in their hearts.

A GoFundMe campaign to support his family has raised nearly $5,500. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.