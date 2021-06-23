Georgia shooting near Air Force recruiting office leaves 1 injured, shooter remains at large

article

A manhunt is underway for a man who shot at someone near a U.S. Air Force recruiting office in Georgia on Tuesday, police said.

The bullets went flying shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall in Pooler, which is about 10 miles west of Savannah.

The victim, a male, was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The Pooler police department has deployed a K-9 unit and a helicopter to search for the suspect, a spokesperson told Fox News.

Police do not know at this time what prompted the shooting but confirmed that the suspect and victim are "known to each other."

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public but have requested people avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

The spokesperson told Fox News that the shooting was near a recruitment center, but many other businesses are in the area.

