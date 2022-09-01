Georgia sheriff's office warns of fake $100 bills being passed around county

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Jones County Sheriff's Office)

The Jones County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about fake $100 bills being circulated around the county.

The bills at a glance appear real, but are clearly marked with "For Motion Picture Purposes" on the both sides.

The sheriff’s office advises if you encounter the counterfeit bills that you do not accept them or attempt to use them. Instead, notify them at 478-986-3489.