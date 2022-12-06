Health officials see 'disturbing' spike in sexually-transmitted diseases in Georgia

Health leaders in Georgia and across the country are sounding the alarm about the rise of sexually-transmitted infections.

In the Peach State, officials report they are seeing the highest rates of certain diseases in a decade, saying that Georgia is one of the state's that is fueling the surge nationwide.

New numbers for the Georgia Department of Health shows cases of gonorrhea and syphilis rose 17% in 2021 from the year earlier and 60% from 10 years ago.

Doctors and healthcare advocates are worried about the alarming trend and believe that Georgians are getting too relaxed on safe-sex standards.

DeWayne Ford, the director of HIV Prevention Services at AID Atlanta called the trend "very disturbing."

"With the pandemic and people having more downtime, there may be more activity among intimate partners," Ford said.

Neisseria gonorrhoeae can result in life-threatening eptopic pregnancies and infertility. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Ford said, make no mistake, it's not a time to let your guard down.

"There's a lack of condom usage," he said. "There's a lack of communication between partners about their status.

Dr. Cecil Bennett, the medical director for Newnan Family Medical Associaties, says there seemed to be "a lot let inhibition out there across the board."

Bennett says too many people are just not practicing safe sex.

"After COVID and being locked up for two years, people just want to be free of any restriction, and unfortunately that includes condom use," he said.

Experts say Georgia needs to improve sex education.

"The most important thing is to get information to as many people as possible - especially in underserved communities - where we have less access to healthcare," Bennett said.

Healthcare professions urge Georgians to practice safe sex and be honest with yourself and your partner.

If you suspect you have a sexually-transmitted infection, go see your doctor as soon as you possible can.