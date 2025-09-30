Expand / Collapse search

Georgia sets tourism record for 3rd straight year

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 30, 2025 7:43am EDT
Georgia
ATLANTA - Georgia welcomed more than 174 million visitors last year, setting a tourism record for the third straight year.

What we know:

Gov. Brian Kemp said those visitors spent more than $45 billion, generating $5.1 billion in state and local tax revenue for the year 2024.

The revenue savings equaled about $1,285 per Georgia household, according to the governor. 

The state also ranked fifth nationwide for overnight visitation for the fifth year in a row.

