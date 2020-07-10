Georgia sets new single-day COVID-19 case record

Georgia had another record-setting day on Friday, marking the largest single day increase of COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 4,484 in the last 24 hours, standing at 111,211 as of Friday.

Currently, 82% of Georgia’s critical care beds are in use and health systems across the state say they’re quickly nearing capacity as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

In metro Atlanta, Emory Healthcare said hospitalizations of its confirmed COVID-19 patients have more than tripled in the past 14 days.

LACK OF ICU BEDS AMID SPIKE IN COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, at least 2,965 people in the state have died after contracting the virus, 35 more than the previous days report. Health officials report at least 12,937 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 331 from the previous day.

Gov. Brian Kemp also announced the reactivation of the Georgia World Congress Center as a temporary hospital facility for COVID-19 patient overflow Friday.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Georgia Department of Health reported 1,250,518 tests have been conducted. The number of tests is expected to dip in the next week as some testing sites and labs were closed for the Fourth of July holiday.

