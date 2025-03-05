Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Senate approve resolutions honoring fallen Paulding, Roswell officers

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 5, 2025 7:30am EST
The Brief

    • Senate unanimously passed resolutions to rename intersections in honor of two fallen officers.
    • Deputy Brandon Cunningham will be memorialized at Highway 92 and Highway 120 in Paulding County.
    • Officer Jeremy Labonte will be honored at Holcomb Bridge and GA 400 in Roswell.

ATLANTA - Georgia state senators unanimously approved resolutions to rename two major intersections in honor of Deputy Brandon Cunningham and Officer Jeremy Labonte, who were both killed in the line of duty.

What we know:

Senate Resolution 8 designates the intersection of Highway 92 and Highway 120 in Paulding County as the Deputy Brandon Cunningham Memorial Intersection. Cunningham was ambushed and killed in August 2024 while responding to a domestic dispute, along with other deputies.

Meanwhile, Senate Resolution 231 renames the Holcomb Bridge and GA 400 interchange in honor of Officer Jeremy Labonte, who was shot and killed in February while investigating a suspicious person at a shopping center in Roswell.

What they're saying:

Lawmakers say these designations ensure that Cunningham and Labonte’s sacrifices will be remembered in the communities they served.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from LegiScan and previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta (links above). 

