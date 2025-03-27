Georgia Sen. Brandon Beach tapped by Trump to be treasurer
ATLANTA - Georgia State Sen. Brandon Beach, 63, has been nominated by former President Donald Trump to serve as the next U.S. treasurer.
What we know:
Trump made the announcement Wednesday night on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Beach, a Republican, has represented District 21 — which includes parts of Fulton and Cherokee counties — since 2013. He is a longtime Alpharetta resident.
Beach is also the president and CEO of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce and president and CEO of the North Fulton Community Improvement District.
In his post, Trump said Beach would "uphold the values of fiscal responsibility and economic growth — and help unleash America’s golden age."
What's next:
It is not yet clear when a formal nomination will be made or when confirmation proceedings might begin.