Georgia Sen. Brandon Beach tapped by Trump to be treasurer

article

The Brief Former President Donald Trump has selected Georgia State Sen. Brandon Beach to be the next U.S. treasurer. Beach, a Republican from Alpharetta, has served in the Georgia Senate since 2013, representing parts of Fulton and Cherokee counties. Trump announced the pick on Truth Social, praising Beach’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and economic growth.



Georgia State Sen. Brandon Beach, 63, has been nominated by former President Donald Trump to serve as the next U.S. treasurer.

What we know:

Trump made the announcement Wednesday night on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Beach, a Republican, has represented District 21 — which includes parts of Fulton and Cherokee counties — since 2013. He is a longtime Alpharetta resident.

Beach is also the president and CEO of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce and president and CEO of the North Fulton Community Improvement District.

In his post, Trump said Beach would "uphold the values of fiscal responsibility and economic growth — and help unleash America’s golden age."

What's next:

It is not yet clear when a formal nomination will be made or when confirmation proceedings might begin.