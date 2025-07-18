Georgia sees surge in deadly ATV, off-road vehicle crashes

The Brief Georgia law enforcement reports a rise in deadly crashes involving ATVs and MPOHVs, with 13 deaths and 64 serious injuries from January to June 2025. A voluntary registration program for MPOHVs was launched, allowing qualified vehicles to operate on county roads with specific requirements, excluding ATVs and similar vehicles. Officials emphasize the importance of adhering to traffic laws and safety guidelines for off-road vehicles, highlighting risks associated with unsafe operation.



Georgia law enforcement officials are urging caution after a surge in deadly crashes involving all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), golf carts, and multipurpose off-highway vehicles (MPOHVs) across the state.

What we know:

From Jan. 1 through June 20, 2025, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 42 crashes involving ATVs and MPOHVs, resulting in 13 deaths and 64 serious injuries. Statewide, 14 people have died and 114 have been seriously injured in off-road vehicle incidents this year. Eight of the fatalities involved MPOHVs and six were linked to ATVs.

Among the deadly incidents, a 16-year-old passenger died on May 31 in Southeast Georgia after an ATV veered off the road and struck a tree. In another case, a 39-year-old man was found dead under an overturned MPOHV on private property in Middle Georgia on June 15.

The Georgia Department of Revenue's Motor Vehicle Division launched a voluntary registration program for MPOHVs on Dec. 1, 2023. The program allows qualified vehicles to operate on county roads and issues metal license plates for them. To qualify, MPOHVs must have utility features and meet specific requirements. They may cross city streets or state highways but cannot operate on them.

The registration excludes vehicles such as dirt bikes, three-wheelers, four-wheelers (ATVs), and others with handlebar steering or straddle seats. Those vehicles may still be used off-road without registration.

What they're saying:

"These vehicles can be fun and useful on trails, private land, and designated county roads. But they come with serious risks—especially when not operated safely," said Colonel William W. Hitchens III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The Department of Public Safety reminds drivers and riders to follow all applicable traffic laws and safety guidelines. These vehicles are subject to the same laws and penalties as other motor vehicles, including those related to impaired or distracted driving and insurance requirements.