Georgia Secretary of State's Office evacuated

Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office is closed and the secretary evacuated as tensions following Tuesday’s election and the certification of the Electoral College vote in Washington rise.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been evacuated from the building.

During Tuesday’s runoff election, Raffensperger and members of his office were being housed in a secure location to monitor the vote and the count.

Meanwhile, security at the Georgia Capitol has been increased and law enforcement is on heightened alert.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the Gold Dome around 3 p.m. and saw it was peaceful. Officials said they hope they can keep it that way.

Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgia appears to have favored the two Democratic challenges to represent the state in the Senate. Votes were continuing to be count as of Wednesday afternoon.

