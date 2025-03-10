ALLSAFE App: Atlanta dad's safety app may be answer to curbing gun violence

The Brief The Georgia General Assembly has made school safety a top priority this legislative session, following last year's shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder. A local father has developed an app that detects social media threats. He believes this could help curb school violence. That dad, Kyle Roedler, is lobbying state lawmakers to add the ALLSAFE app to their law enforcement arsenal.



What is the ALLSAFE app

What we know:

Parents Safety Alliance's Kyle Roedler developed the ALLSAFE app. He said it is a bot that detects social media threats.

Roedler has spent long days under the Gold Dome this session, lobbying lawmakers to add his ALLSAFE app to their law enforcement arsenal.

"To license the ALLSafe app in perpetuity to the state of Georgia, and that way they can utilize it through GEMA and all of the municipalities in Georgia, to protect their communities individually through social media," Roedler explained to FOX 5.

Kyle Roedler

Gun violence on U.S. school campuses

By the numbers:

According to the organization Everytown for Gun Safety, there've been at least 22 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 8 deaths and 16 injuries nationally since January.

How the ALLSAFE app works

Dig deeper:

When someone threatens a school, government facility or church on social media, the ALLSAFE app would flag the threat, notify the person who made the post that it's been recorded, and then forward the post to the local municipality for further evaluation.

Roedler said he worked with staff at Georgia State University and Georgia Tech on the project.

What they're saying:

Roedler's got the support of Jonesboro state Rep. Eric Bell (D-Jonesboro).

Bell sponsored a bill this session that would require all private schools that enroll promise scholarship recipients to develop school safety plans.

"We're about saving lives. It's not a time to play politics," said Rep. Bell.

"When they are going to those private schools it would make sure they have the same safety that they are at the public schools."

Roedler is also proposing ALLSAFE Safety Stations:

Roedler's plan also includes the installation of ALLSAFE Safety Stations outside schools, churches and public parks.

"It's an all-around solution for connectivity," Roedler explained, "for safety."

Roedler said he's also working with several local companies on the project, and is encouraged by the support he has received.