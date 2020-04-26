Georgia restaurants prepare to resume dine-in services Monday

A deep clean Sunday evening at Meatballerz in Atlanta.

"We're gonna take our Clorox sanitizer, we are gonna clean every surface - tabletops, chairs," co-owner Cara Delalla said.

Tuesday morning, they will finally resume dine-in services.

"We've definitely stepped up the use of face masks, we weren’t using that before. We are doing a lot more disinfecting," she told FOX 5's Brian Hill.

For several weeks, curbside was the only option.

Starting Monday, Governor Brian Kemp is allowing customers to eat inside restaurants statewide.

Many business owners said they've spent days finalizing on coronavirus safety guidelines issued by various agencies including the CDC.

"They will be wearing masks, wearing gloves," Ryan Zink, the CEO of Good Times Restaurant, the parent company to Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, explained. "We will be enforcing social distancing including the occupancy requirements."

Beginning Monday at 11 a.m., Bar Burger will only allow a maximum of six guests per table.

Also, all staff will receive a health screening before every shift.

"We are going to ask and require those that those who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 not partake in-store," Zink mentioned.

While some businesses are happy with the governor's decision, there are people who think it was premature.

"I think there's always gonna have to be some level of fear because when we aren't fearful, we may loosen up on the things we are doing," Delalla explained.

Some restaurants told FOX 5 they are not re-opening right now, and are still working to create the best approach moving forward.