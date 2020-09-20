Georgia residents mourning Ginsburg's passing wonders about future of equal rights protections

Tributes continue to pour in from all over the world honoring the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Many people are wondering what’s next for her long fight against racial inequality.

“All of my clients and I were crying last night,” Executive Director for Atlanta Women for Equality Lisa Anderson said.

Many are reflecting on how the Supreme Court Justice impacted their lives.

“You have helped me to see myself for my own merit,” Anderson said.

Lisa Anderson is an Attorney and Executive Director for Atlanta Women for Equality.

The organization provides free legal counsel for women and girls facing gender discrimination.

This is a long-standing issue and fights for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during her time serving the public.

“My clients have been asking me what’s going to happen now. What’s going to happen with my case and what’s going to happen with the way the country goes,” Anderson said.

It’s a question many have asked.

Ginsberg is known for fighting against gender discrimination in cases like the United States versus Virginia in 1996.

Ginsburg also focused on abortion rights and even search and seizures and many people are wondering who will carry on her legacy.

“You can’t unwrite what’s she’s written or what she’s done but I think the fight will be a lot harder,” Anderson said.

Anderson said it doesn’t matter if you’re on the supreme court or not, you must keep the legacy going.

“We have these foot holes she built for us. We should never stop fighting and we should always be grateful for her,” Anderson said.

