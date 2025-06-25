Expand / Collapse search
Georgia receives 'F' grade for LGBTQ+ safety, new report says

By
Published  June 25, 2025 7:36am EDT
LGBTQ
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Georgia received an "F" grade in a new SafeHome.org report assessing LGBTQ+ safety, based on 2023 FBI crime data, legislation, and survey responses.
    • The state was one of six Southern states to earn a failing grade; none from the region received an "A."
    • Atlanta police and fire departments have LGBTQ+ liaison officers who work to improve support and community relations.

ATLANTA - A newly released report from SafeHome.org has given Georgia a failing grade when it comes to safety for the LGBTQ+ community, citing a high number of discriminatory laws and hate crimes.

RELATED: Video released of Midtown Pride flag vandalism, some teens identified

What we know:

The review analyzed legislative efforts, FBI crime data from 2023, and responses from a survey of 1,000 people. Georgia was one of six Southern states to receive an "F" grade, alongside Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama. Thirteen states in total received "F" grades. 

According to the report, no Southern state received an "A" rating. Only 8 states nationwide earned top marks, all located outside the South.

The report also said that 71% of LGBTQ+ adults have avoided a public space due to fear of discrimination/violence (up from 61%); 38% have considered moving to a different state in search of safer conditions; and 89% believe the Trump administration will enact new anti-LGBTQ+ federal policies. 

What they're saying:

The report also says that 31 LGBTQ+ crimes were reported in Georgia last year and the state has below average percentage of law enforcement agencies reporting those crimes to the FBI. 

SafeHome.org is a consumer safety review website that sometimes receives compensation from companies whose products it evaluates.

In Atlanta, the city’s police and fire departments each have LGBTQ+ liaison officers. These liaisons are tasked with building trust, offering support, and improving relationships between public safety agencies and the LGBTQ+ community. Their contact information is available through official department channels.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a report by SafeHome.org (linked above) and previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

