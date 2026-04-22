Why Georgia's Pre-K program is now a 'step above the rest'

The Brief Georgia's Pre-K program met all 10 national quality standards. It is the first and largest universal program to hit every benchmark. State leaders say new funding led to smaller classes and teacher support.



Georgia's Pre-K program is receiving national recognition after meeting every quality benchmark for early education, making it the top-ranked universal program in the country.

Georgia leads nation in Pre-K quality

What we know:

Georgia has become the first state with a universal Pre-K program to meet all 10 quality standards set by the National Institute for Early Education Research. These benchmarks evaluate several factors, including how many students are in a classroom, how well teachers are trained, and the specific ways programs help children learn.

State leaders said this success comes after years of investing millions of dollars into the program. That money was used to lower the number of students each teacher has to handle and to provide more resources for staff. Commissioner Amy Jacobs with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning said the program is now "a step above the rest."

While the state is celebrating these quality marks, officials have not yet said if the new funding will allow for more physical classroom locations to be opened in areas with high demand or long waiting lists.

Long-term impact on Georgia students

The backstory:

Experts believe the progress children make in these early years stays with them for a long time. Steve Barnett, the founder of the institute that released the report, said the first five years of a child's life create the foundation for their future in school and their eventual careers.

Parents are already seeing those changes at home. Rebecca Ellis, who has one son in the program and another in first grade, said she has seen "tremendous growth" in her child. Teachers say by the time the school year ends in May, the students have "blossomed" and are fully prepared for kindergarten.

What you can do:

The Pre-K program is available across the state and is free for Georgia families. Parents interested in finding a provider or learning more about the enrollment process can visit the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning website.