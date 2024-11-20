Georgia ranked 30th in nation for new lung cancer cases

A new report from the American Lung Association sheds light on the significant impact of lung cancer in Georgia and underscores the urgent need for changes to save more lives.

The State of Lung Cancer report ranks Georgia 30th in the nation for the rate of new lung cancer cases, 36th for cases diagnosed at an early stage, and 32nd for lung cancer screenings. These figures indicate a troubling gap in early detection and prevention efforts across the state.

The report also highlights stark racial disparities in lung cancer diagnosis. Asian and Pacific Islander individuals in Georgia are the least likely to receive an early-stage diagnosis, further emphasizing the need for equitable healthcare access and outreach in diverse communities.

To improve outcomes, the report calls for expanded access to lung cancer screenings, which are crucial for early detection and treatment. Advocates stress that increasing awareness about the importance of screenings and addressing barriers to healthcare could significantly reduce lung cancer mortality rates.