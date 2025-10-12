Georgia rallies past Auburn for ninth straight win in rivalry

Image 1 of 6 ▼ AUBURN, AL - OCTOBER 11: Tight end Lawson Luckie #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates following the college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on October 11, 2025, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After overcoming a lackluster first half, Georgia defeated Auburn 20-10 on Saturday night.

What we know:

The win marks the Dawgs' ninth consecutive victory in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Georgia forced a fumble at the goal line to change the trajectory of the game. Linebacker CJ Allen knocked the ball out of Jackson Arnold’s hands late in the second quarter. Allen finished with 10 tackles, including a sack, and a pass breakup.

"A tale of two halves," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "Our kids never quit. I’m as proud of this team as I am of probably any team."

The Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1) drove 88 yards for a field goal after the turnover and then dominated the second half.

The Bulldogs mustered fewer than 100 yards in the first half but played much better after the break. Of course, they were down seven points instead of 17 at halftime because of the game-changing fumble.

What's next:

Unbeaten Ole Miss travels to Athens to play Georgia between the hedges next Saturday.