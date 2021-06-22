Georgia public health state of emergency set to expire on July 1

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order renewing the public health state of emergency that's been in effect since March 2020 one last time before he will allow it to expire.

Kemp's latest order renewed the state of emergency for one day and one minute past its previous expiration date at 11:59 p.m. on June 29. Kemp signed the order on Tuesday.

"With the executive order I signed today, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 a.m.," Kemp said in a statement. "I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together — along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others — to protect both lives and livelihoods.

"Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong, and people are getting back to normal. We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part. Georgia's best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work, and raise a family."

Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows seven-day rolling average cases (408.4) are at the lowest level since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020.

A spokesperson for the governor said Kemp will issue a state of emergency executive order next week that will continue aiding the state and Georgia job creators' recovery from the pandemic, which will include the suspension of various state rules and regulations.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.