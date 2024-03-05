Georgia presidential primary: Biden, Trump plan rival visits to Peach State

It's the final week for Georgia voters to cast their ballots ahead of the state's 2024 presidential primary.

More than 250,000 have already had their say across the Peach State. Officials expect that number to rise as the last week of early voting gets underway.

The highest turnout of the early voting period so far came on Monday with more than 31,000 ballots cast.

But those numbers pale in comparison to the record turnout the state saw in the 2020 presidential primary, where nearly 900,000 people cast ballots. Those ballots were mostly cast by mail due to the COVID pandemic.

Last week, first lady Jill Biden visited Georgia to kick off the new Women for Biden-Harris program ahead of the November election.

Speaking to supporters, the first lady called former President Donald Trump "dangerous," saying he has "spent a lifetime tearing us down and devaluing our existence."

Trump’s campaign countered with a different slate of issues and highlighted the recent killing of a Georgia college student as proof the former president can serve women better than the incumbent who defeated him in 2020.

A stack of "I'm a Georgia Voter" stickers is seen at a polling location on June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Biden and Trump to hold competing rallies in Georgia

Georgia's presidential primary comes after Super Tuesday, a slate of primaries and caucuses across 16 states and one U.S. territory that are expected to push Biden and Trump close to the delegate majorities required for their respective nominations.

Despite likely clinching their nominations, both Trump and President Joe Biden will be in Georgia on Saturday to rally ahead of primary day.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shared an announcement on her Facebook page that Trump will appear at a rally in downtown Rome.

Meanwhile, Biden will be in the Atlanta area. Details about the visit have not been released.

To learn more about the presidential primary, visit the Secretary of State's GA My Voter Page.